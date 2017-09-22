 »   »   » IS THAT A LOVE BITE? Ranbir Kapoor & Mahira Khan Caught Smoking Together, AFFAIR Out In The Open?

Apparently, this is the juiciest gossip of the B-town; Ranbir Kapoor is dating Mahira Khan! Rumours were rife that the duo is constantly in touch with each other and something is brewing between them.
Earlier, it was quite difficult to believe but now, their pictures of smoking together outside a New York Hotel, are going viral on the social media like wildfire!
Are They Really Dating?
They say a picture says a thousand words. Well, one thing is sure that this unexpected meeting of Ranbir & Mahira has set many tongues wagging.
Mahira Gets Slammed By Her Fans
Apart from their pictures, there's one more thing, which is grabbing everyone's attention i.e., a mark on Mahira's back. Many fans of Mahira claimed that it's a love bite and also shamed the actress for the same.
Fans Upset With Ranbir & Mahira?
Not so long ago, Ranbir & Mahira were seen together in Dubai for an event. Who would have known that their one meeting will eventually translate into a rumoured affair?
What’s The Truth?
It was known to all that Ranbir had flown to America. There were speculations that he is there to meet a girl, while some stated that he's there for the shoot of Dutt biopic.
When Ranbir’s Friend Mentioned About Their Closeness
Not so long ago, while talking to an entertainment portal, a close friend of Ranbir had revealed that he is very fond of Mahira and speaks about her (Mahira) very warmly and affectionately, and proudly shows her pictures on his phone to friends.
When Ranbir Had Talked About Mahira
A few months ago, when Ranbir was asked to share a list of which actresses he finds pretty as a part of an interview to a web portal, to which Ranbir had said, "Mahira Khan from Pakistan is very pretty."
Ahem Ahem!
Talking about Ranbir Kapoor, Mahira had also told a daily, "Among the younger lot, I would say Ranbir Kapoor. He is a brilliant actor."