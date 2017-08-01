 »   »   » DOUBLE DHAMAKA! It's A Twin Win For Tiger Shroff; Here's All The Deets!

Tiger Shroff picked up not one but two awards for his films last year at the recently held Big Zee Entertainment awards.

The young lad, who has raised by the bar for action and dance in the industry was applauded for both at the award function. He won the award of "Best Action Hero" for Baaghi, which was a superhit at the box office and was hugely appreciated for Tiger's daredevil action.



The other award that Tiger took back home was of the "Most Entertaining Dancer" for the song Beat Pe Booty from A Flying Jatt. The track was a huge hit and again, Tiger was appreciated for his moves.



The actor took to twitter and shared his happiness,"Blessed to be a part of both films. thank u #sajidnadiadwala sir - @WardaNadiadwala...



Talking about his upcoming film Baaghi 2, buzz is that Shroff Jr and his leading lady Disha Patani will be kickstarting the shoot by August end. One further hears that the action thriller will commence with a song featuring Tiger and Disha on a grand set in Mumbai. This will be followed by Tiger's college portions that will be shot in Pune on a huge campus set.



The team will then move to Manali for a long schedule and will film in the snow, before heading to Thailand and China where all the major action sequences will be shot. They will be also shooting dropping in Goa and Ladakh.



Stay tuned for more updates.