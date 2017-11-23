 »   »   » IT'S FOR HER TO DECIDE! Shahid Kapoor Reacts To Reports About Him Doing A Film With His Wife Mira

Ever since Shahid Kapoor tied the knot with Mira Rajput two years ago, time and again we have been hearing reports about his wifey dearest making her acting debut in Bollywood soon.
Recently, in an interview with Femina, the 'Padmavati' actor finally opened up about all these speculations. Read on to know what he had to say...
Mira Will Have The Final Word
Shahid was quoted as saying, "It's quite interesting and surprising how this has randomly been coming up in the media (laughs). But it's for her to decide."
His World Revolves Around These Two People
Shahid said, "Mira and Misha are my entire world. I'm extremely close to them and they are my top priorities. My life right now is about being a good husband and a father. I want to spend the maximum amount of time and focus on them."
'Aww' dorable!
When quizzed if he is a hands-on father, he replied, "Yes, I can say that pretty confidently. I love spending time with Misha. I consider myself lucky that I get to spend as much time with her as I do. I've seen her grow from a one-day-old to a 14-month-old and it's just been such a precious journey."
Shahid Wants To Make The World A Better Place For His Daughter
In the same interview, "There's a whole lot of things that I would change. Preserving the environment is one. I also want things to be simpler. I hope she can have a normal childhood in this digital age. I'm going to try as much I can to make that happen. Every profession has its pros and cons, and the kind of attention a child gets because she's an actor's child is sometimes overwhelming."
Mira's Getting Popular
Earlier this year at the read carpet of an award function, Shahid had said, "Mira and I have been offered films together. Now toh, very often actually. Mira's getting more popular (laughs). But no, obviously she didn't take up any of them, else it would have been all around the news by now."
What Mira Had Said About Her Acting Debut
Sometime back when Mira was asked about her Bollywood plans, she had said, "Shahid has already answered it now what should I say? However, right now my hands are full and I'm busy with Misha. "Acting is a very difficult art and I am not sure right now if I have it in me. Currently, my main focus is Misha." Will she change her mind? Guess, only time has an answer to that!
Meanwhile,
Coming back to Shahid, the actor's upcoming release Padmavati is currently the talk of the town for its share of controversies.
He Is Optimistic About The Film's Release
At the recent IIFI, Shahid had broken his silence on the Padmavati row and said, "Sometimes films of this nature.... it gets a bit complicated. I will choose to be optimistic till the due course is done. This is not the time to be angry, not the time to lose your cool. There are enough people doing that. So I would choose to say that I believe in the process. I am sure 'Padmavati' will come out. It is a film we are very very proud of. I am sure once people see the film, all this will be forgotten."