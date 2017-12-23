 »   »   » It's Not Just About S*x! Karan Wahi Reveals Why He Chose Hate Story 4 As His Bollywood Debut

Television's chocolate boy Karan Wahi is all set to make his big Bollywood debut with Vishal Pandya's upcoming Hate Story 4 which will have in a very different avatar.

Recently while talking to IANS, Karan revealed why he chose this flick as his first B-town break and much more. Scroll down to read what the actor has to say...

The Real Reason For Karan To Agree To Star In Hate Story 4 The actor says that he decided to be a part of Hate Story 4 because the upcoming film doesn't just feature sex and is basically a thriller story. He Reveals The Most Special Thing "I think the most special thing about Hate Story 4 is that the franchise is very successful. I don't know about the other parts because I haven't done them, but when they came to me with this story, their entire perspective was just not to sell sex," quoted the actor. It's Not An Erotic Thriller Karan was quoted as saying, "It's a thriller, there is a quotient of sex in it, but we don't want to make it look like the erotic thriller. We rather make it look like a thriller which has a story. He Speaks About His Role Without divulging much details about his role, Karan said,"In Hate Story 4, I am playing the son of a very affluent tycoon who works with his father. His name is Rajveer and is in his mid-20s. He is more flamboyant and expressive than his father or his brother." Karan Doesn't Consider The 'TV Actor' Tag A Problem Earlier in an intervew with Hindustan Times, Karan had said, "I don't have a problem with being called a TV actor, because that's where I started my journey. During the '90s, many models such as Dino Morea entered films and they were known as models who became actors. Such tags will always exist. Shah Rukh Khan is a great example - he made it into films after a stint on TV, but we don't call him a television actor. Instead, he is mentioned as an example of actors who made it big. Ditto for Sushant Singh Rajput." Such Tags Are Neither Good Or Bad In the same interview, he had added, 'I think such tags will always be around, and they are neither good nor bad. In fact, your work got you the limelight. So even if I do one film or many and people still call me a television actor, I'm okay with that."

'Hate Story 4' has Karan Wahi romancing Urvashi Rautela. The film also stars Vivian Bhatena and Gulshan Grover in pivotal roles.