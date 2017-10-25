 »   »   » IT'S OFFICIAL! After Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem & Daisy Shah Join Salman Khan's Race 3

The cast of Salman Khan's Race 3 is getting bigger each day. After Bobby Deol, here are two more actors joining the cast of this franchise film.

While several speculations did the rounds, we now have it that Saqib Salem and Daisy Shah are a part of Race 3. Read on to know more details...



A Very Big Film For Daisy A Pinkvilla report had quoted a source as saying, "Daisy had been telling close friends in her circle that she has signed a very big film but was waiting for the announcement to come from the producer."

Saqib Saleem Too Is A Part Of Race 3 While Anil Kapoor isn't starring in Race 3 to be helmed by Remo D'Souza, Saqib Saleem who was last seen in Doobara: See Your Evil, is the new addition to the cast.

Did He Replace Sooraj Pancholi? Buzz is Sooraj Pancholi, who Salman is very fond of, was being considered as the superstar is reportedly calling the shots in the casting and production aspects, but things didn't work out and Saqib came on board instead.



Daisy Is The Second Female Lead Producer Ramesh Taurani confirmed the latest development and said, "Apart from Salman Khan, Bobby Deol and Jacqueline Fernandez now Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem are officially part of Race 3 now. Daisy is the second female lead in the film."

Another Top Star Approached For The Film? Rumors suggest that a top star has been approached for the film and while he has liked the script, he is yet to give his nod to it.Any guesses, who could it be?







For the first time ever, Salman Khan will go completely grey for Race 3. Taurani had earlier mentioned, "Salman's character is completely grey in Race 3 and it's an extremely slick, stylish and exciting one - something he has not done before. The Race franchise always has grey characters in them - we are just continuing with that. Like Saif (Ali Khan) in Race or Race 2." The superstar will be seen romancing Jacqueline Fernandez in the film.



Race 3 is slated to hit the shooting floors in November.