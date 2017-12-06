 »   »   » IT'S OFFICIAL! Rajkummar Rao & Shraddha Kapoor To Team Up To Give You Some Scares & Laughs

It looks like the stupendous success of Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again has paved a way for horror comedies in Bollywood.

Make way for another one as we now have it that Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor have come on board for a horror comedy film which will be helmed by National Award winning director Amar Kaushik and will be produced by Dinesh Vijan. Scroll down to read all the details...