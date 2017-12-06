 »   »   » IT'S OFFICIAL! Rajkummar Rao & Shraddha Kapoor To Team Up To Give You Some Scares & Laughs

It looks like the stupendous success of Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again has paved a way for horror comedies in Bollywood.
Make way for another one as we now have it that Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor have come on board for a horror comedy film which will be helmed by National Award winning director Amar Kaushik and will be produced by Dinesh Vijan. Scroll down to read all the details...
New Pair Alert
It's for the first time we will get to see Rajkummar and Shraddha share screen space in a film.
Rajkummar Is Super- Excited
He took to his Twitter page and wrote, "Super excited to be part of out-of-the-box, raucous horror-comedy! With the super amazing @ShraddhaKapoor. Collaborating with my awesome producer #Dinoo @MaddockFilms, the coolest & quirky duo Raj & DK @krishdk & national award-winning @amarkaushik. Can't wait to begin."
Here's What Shraddha Has To Say
The actress tweeted, "Very excited to share that I'll be working with 1 of my favourite actors @RajkummarRao & the hilarious director duo Raj & DK for a 1st of its kind horror-comedy! @MaddockFilms".
A Unique Role For Shraddha
A source told Mumbai Mirror, "Shraddha will play a small town girl with a mystery surrounding her character. It's a unique role and in a zone that the actress has not attempted before. She has really liked the script and gave her approval last week."
But Saaho Comes First
The source further added, "Shraddha will start her prep for Dinesh's film after she wraps up Saaho. The film will go on the floors in January."