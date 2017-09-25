 »   »   »  IT'S OFFICIAL! Ranveer Singh To Play Kapil Dev In Kabir Khan's Next Film On 1983 World Cup

After Sushant Singh Rajput's portrayal of MS Dhoni on-screen, get ready to watch yet another Bollywood star play an iconic cricketer on the big screen.

A few months ago, there were reports about 'Tubelight' director Kabir Khan planning to do a film on 1983 World Cup. Later, the filmmaker confirmed that this movie is indeed in the pipeline.

Well, we now have it that the makers have finally finalized the actor who will be essaying the role of Kapil Dev in this flick. Read on to know more...

It's Ranveer Singh! Yes, you heard that right! Ranveer will be playing the role of Kapil Dev in this Kabir Khan director. Did He Beat Arjun Kapoor To Bag This Role? Initially the grapevine was abuzz with reports about Arjun Kapoor starring in the film. But it's now confirmed that the role has been bagged by his 'good friend' Ranveer Singh. Kabir Khan Spills The Beans About The Film A Mumbai Mirror report quoted him as saying, "I had no idea then that from that day on cricket in India would change forever. As a filmmaker, the journey to that win, filled with the raw energy and sheer passion of a young Indian team, is probably one of the most exciting stories I have worked on" Ranveer Was Always Kabir's First Choice He further added, "It's great to have Ranveer come on board as Kapil Dev, as honestly I could see no one else in the role since I started working on the script." A Perfect Fit Vishnu Vardhan Induri who is co-producing this flick with Phantom Films said, "With his energy and passion, we feel that Ranveer is a perfect fit to play Kapil Dev, one of the greatest sporting legends India has ever produced."

The casting is in progress for the supporting cast and more announcements are awaited for the same. The film is slated to roll early next year and will be shot in real locations.

