 »   »   » Kangana Are You Listening? It Seems Like We Are Criminals: Karan Johar Speaks On Nepotism

Karan Johar was brutally trolled when he made fun of Kangana Ranaut and supported nepotism at an award function.

At the recently held Jio Mami Film Festival, Karan Johar said that nepotism is the awful word of the season. More details below.

It Seems Like We Were Criminals "It seems like we are criminals. It's like everywhere we are slapped with legal notices as we are children of parents who are within the film industry.'' It's A Sensitive Thing When Ranbir was asked to comment on it, he said, ‘'It is a sensitive conservation. At one point, you could be amused by it, but it is a sensitive thing now.'' My Great-grandfather Worked Hard "My great-grandfather worked hard so that he could give his children the opportunity to do something in life. So on and so forth and it came to me.'' When I Have Children ''When I have children, I would like them to have that opportunity and then see how good they are. "Even my father said, people in the field of politics and entertainment are chosen by the public. You may get your first film from the campaign, but unless people like you, you are not going to be chosen as a star." I Wanted To Be Here Alia agreed with Ranbir and said, "I wanted to be here (in films), this was my dream. My connection to the family has made things easy for me. Nepotism exists. It exists in Bollywood, the business world and during admissions in schools as well.'' I Don't Know If It's Good Or Bad! "I don't know if it is a good thing or not. I love my work. I give my 100 per cent. I work hard. I don't want to feel apologetic about where I am today. Neither (do I) feel apologetic about being my father's daughter."

So, do you agree with them readers?

