 »   »   » It Was Quite Easy For Farhan Akhtar To Play A UP Guy In Lucknow Central; Here's Why!

Farhan Akhtar is a multi talented star who has amazed the audience with not only his acting prowess but also with his directorial skills as well. The Bollywood star who started with 2001 blockbuster 'Dil Chahta Hai' has been an active contributor to the Indian cinema with his notable work as an actor and filmmaker over the years.

He took the audience by surprise with his acting talent when he made his debut with 'Rock On!!'. Since then, there was no looking back for the actor. Farhan Akhtar stunned the audience with his power packed performances in 'Bhaag Milkha Bhag', Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' and 'Dil Dhadakne Do' amongst others.



The actor will be next seen in Ranjit Tiwari's intense drama film 'Lucknow Central'. He will be portraying a UP guy for the first time. However, it wasn't difficult stepping into the character as the actor hails from that place.



Talking about the same, Farhan Akhtar shared, "I would like to say it was easier for me to play this character compared to the Milkha character because my father is from Lucknow. In the house when we converse it's mostly in Urdu so the dialect is somewhat different in Moradabad but the basic language is the same. So I was very comfortable to speak the way Kishen Mohan Girhotra.



Milkha was challenging for me because he hails from Punjab. So I had to follow the Punjabi dialect and I'm not even remotely related to Punjabi, so that was way more challenging. That is because in the house we normally talk in Hindi, Urdu so that made it easier for me to get into the skin of this character."



The film is slated to hit the theatrical screens this Friday.