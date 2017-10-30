 »   »   »  It Would Be Great To Work With David Dhawan Says Rajkummar Rao

Filmmaker David Dhawan was impressed by Rajkummar Rao's performance in Bareilly Ki Barfi so much so that he expressed his desire to work with him and the actor said it would be "fun" whenever he collaborates with the director.

Recently, Varun Dhawan had revealed that his father, David, was blown away by Rajkummar's performance and was keen to work with the actor.

In an interview with IANS, Rajkummar said, "I am a big fan of David Dhawan's films. I grew up watching his amazing comedies. It would be great to work with him. He had called me after 'Bareilly...' and we spoke at length. He is a senior from FTII so we had that connection as well."

"He told me 'hum saath may kaam karege tu toh phaad dega!' (If we work together you will rock it). He really liked my comic timing in the film. It would be great whenever we collaborate together, it'll be a different experience. I'll try and bring something different to the table, combined with his sensibility, it'll be just fun!"

The 33-year-old actor is equally in awe of Varun, who is maintaining a fine balance in his films by acting in both commercial entertainers and content driven cinema.

"Varun has been really supportive, he is very sweet and I have immense respect for him. The fine balance that he is maintaining doing a massy entertainer like Judwaa 2 but also a dark film like Badlapur, and working with Shoojit Sircar. I think it's a great balance for an actor."