 »   »   » After Getting Death Threats For Padmavati: It Would Be Nicer To Feel Protected: Deepika Padukone

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati has been mired in controversy with several outfits accusing the filmmaker of "distorting historical facts". Deepika Padukone has received death threats for playing the titular role in the movie.

In an interview with "Talking Movies: India Special" for BBC World News, the actress said that it would be nicer to feel protected at this time.



When Asked... Whether she would like to have better protection from the state, she said, "In an ideal world, yes. I think it is too soon to tell... But yes it would be nicer to feel safer or protected at this point."



On Protests "It is hurtful and it is sad. Cinema has the power to bring the people together, to unite people and to spread love.''

It's Disheartening ''It is disheartening sometimes that people don't recognise that."

On Gender Dynamics Of Indian Cinema. "I've seen that transition. In the kind of films being made, in the kind of films I'm being offered, in the roles that are being written, and with women behind the camera not just in front of the camera."



Coming back to Padmavati, after the protests the makers postponed the release of the movie, which was supposed to release on 1st December. Many religious groups are even trying to ban the movie.



