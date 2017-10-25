 »   »   » WOW! It's A Baby Girl For Asin & Rahul Sharma

Actor Asin Thottumkal and husband Rahul Sharma welcomed their first child - a baby girl.

The Ghajini star and Sharma, co-founder of tech company Micromax, confirmed the news in a statement.

"We are ecstatic to announce the arrival of our angelic baby girl earlier today. The last nine months have been most special and exciting for the both of us and we would like to thank all our wellwishers and everyone who has been part of our journey for all their love and support," the statement read.

The couple tied the knot last year on January 19 in a Christian wedding ceremony followed by Hindu rituals near Delhi.

Asin's Khiladi 786 co-star Akshay Kumar served as Rahul's bestman at the low-key ceremony. PTI

