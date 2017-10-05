 »   »   » Ittefaq Trailer Is Filled With Suspense, Murder, Intrigue & Action! Watch Here

The trailer of Ittefaq starring Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha and Akshaye Khanna is out and it's filled with suspense and action that'll keep you at the edge of your seat. The fast pace of the trailer keeps you hooked and will make you wonder who exactly are the murderers?

Check out the trailer of Ittefaq below! It's mind-blowing...



The trailer showcases the story of what happened that fateful night in three different perspectives and it's surely one of a kind we've ever seen lately. Also, the Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan shared the trailer of Ittefaq on Twitter with the caption, "Between his truth and her truth, lies the real truth!"



Ittefaq starring Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha and Akshaye Khanna is all set to hit the theatres on November 3, 2017.



