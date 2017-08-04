 »   »   » Jab Harry Met Sejal Movie Review: Live Audience Update

The release of Shahrukh Khan's film is nothing less than a festival for his fans. And King Khan's one of the most awaited films of the year Jab Harry Met Sejal has hit the screens today (4th June).

The movie has a fresh vibe to it and the chemistry between Shahrukh and Anushka is amazing. But as you know, only audiences have the power to make the film a hit or a flop. So, let's see what they are saying after watching the first day first show of the movie. Check out the live review below.

Souvik Brahma‏ @brahmasouvik1

@iamsrk your acting was superb. Kindly tag Imtiaz ali and let him know that the story is weak ... disappointed 😔 #JabHarrryMetSejal

Aly‏ @BeingAlyB

I honestly don't like to say this abt some1 hard work but this is a movie that u feel like to leave d theatre at a point. #JabHarrryMetSejal

Êllə‏ @tweet2el

God!!! I can't take my eyes off @iamsrk 😍😍😍Why why why he is so good #JabHarrryMetSejal

Sachin Kumar‏ @ISACHINK80

Honest review of #JabHarrryMetSejal is Jab Face Met Palm!! Yet another fuc&@@@ garbage by @iamsrk

👑buthaina 👑‏ @kingsrkbh

The movie stuck in my head..Really speechless ❤🇧🇭
#JabHarrryMetSejal LoveU& thx 4 this fantastic movie
@iamsrk @AnushkaSharma #ImtiazAli

Mohit‏ @Mohit_mohan1

@iamsrk thank you for making #JabHarrryMetSejal you are the ULTIMATE KING of romance

Chintan‏ @Teh_Diver

What were you thinking @iamsrk while signing #JabHarrryMetSejal? It looks even Tamasha better movie than this!

Aijaz Hussain‏ @aijazmmaa

Best movie till interval for all ages n after interval also for all ages n for sensitive n emotions block buster #JabHarrryMetSejal

Ruchi Bhatia‏ @SRKsJabriFan

What a brilliant performance of @iamsrk and @AnushkaSharma who made #JabHarrryMetSejal so magical and emotional to watch ❤️

Sonsy Mohan‏ @reachsonu

#JabHarrryMetSejal #JHMS is like a poetry of love. You can love it if you avoid your logic and judgemental mind coming in-between. @iamsrk

Priscilla Elias‏ @priscillaelias

Full marks to #ImtiazAli for his attempt at making a crappy bollywood movie. #JabHarrryMetSejal highly disappointed. 👎🏻

Tabish Husain‏ @husaintabish

#JabHarrryMetSejal another one from the #ImtiazAli factory of great movies

On A Related Note...

In the movie, Anushka Sharma plays a Gujarati chhori Sejal, who is in search of her lost engagement ring and wants her tour guide Harry (played by SRK) to help her out.


Story first published: Friday, August 4, 2017, 8:23 [IST]
