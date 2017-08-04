 »   »   » Jab Harry Met Sejal Movie Review: Live Audience Update

The release of Shahrukh Khan's film is nothing less than a festival for his fans. And King Khan's one of the most awaited films of the year Jab Harry Met Sejal has hit the screens today (4th June).
The movie has a fresh vibe to it and the chemistry between Shahrukh and Anushka is amazing. But as you know, only audiences have the power to make the film a hit or a flop. So, let's see what they are saying after watching the first day first show of the movie. Check out the live review below.
Souvik Brahma @brahmasouvik1
@iamsrk your acting was superb. Kindly tag Imtiaz ali and let him know that the story is weak ... disappointed 😔 #JabHarrryMetSejal
Aly @BeingAlyB
I honestly don't like to say this abt some1 hard work but this is a movie that u feel like to leave d theatre at a point. #JabHarrryMetSejal
Êllə @tweet2el
God!!! I can't take my eyes off @iamsrk 😍😍😍Why why why he is so good #JabHarrryMetSejal
Sachin Kumar @ISACHINK80
Honest review of #JabHarrryMetSejal is Jab Face Met Palm!! Yet another fuc&@@@ garbage by @iamsrk
👑buthaina 👑 @kingsrkbh
The movie stuck in my head..Really speechless ❤🇧🇭
#JabHarrryMetSejal LoveU& thx 4 this fantastic movie
@iamsrk @AnushkaSharma #ImtiazAli
Mohit @Mohit_mohan1
@iamsrk thank you for making #JabHarrryMetSejal you are the ULTIMATE KING of romance
Chintan @Teh_Diver
What were you thinking @iamsrk while signing #JabHarrryMetSejal? It looks even Tamasha better movie than this!
Aijaz Hussain @aijazmmaa
Best movie till interval for all ages n after interval also for all ages n for sensitive n emotions block buster #JabHarrryMetSejal
Ruchi Bhatia @SRKsJabriFan
What a brilliant performance of @iamsrk and @AnushkaSharma who made #JabHarrryMetSejal so magical and emotional to watch ❤️
Sonsy Mohan @reachsonu
#JabHarrryMetSejal #JHMS is like a poetry of love. You can love it if you avoid your logic and judgemental mind coming in-between. @iamsrk
Priscilla Elias @priscillaelias
Full marks to #ImtiazAli for his attempt at making a crappy bollywood movie. #JabHarrryMetSejal highly disappointed. 👎🏻
Tabish Husain @husaintabish
#JabHarrryMetSejal another one from the #ImtiazAli factory of great movies
