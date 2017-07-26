 »   »   » Jab Harry Met Sejal: Shahrukh Khan & Anushka Sharma Are Lost In Love In This Still From Hawayein!

While the songs from Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal are already topping the musical charts, it's time to add one more track to this list.

Shahrukh Khan and Anushka Sharma will be launching a brand new song called Hawayein from the film today. But before that, to wet your musical appetite, we bring you these stills from the song which will make you go all hearts...



In the above picture, SRK is seen holding Anushka's face and looking into her eyes romantically while she plays coy.



Another one has the lead pair once again spelling out romance for us...



The feeling of Hawayein needs no translation! It couldn't be said better than this picture...



Jab Harry Met Sejal has been passed by the Censor Board without any video cuts. At the trailer launch of the film Imtiaz had said, "We have got a U/A certificate. There has been no visual cut but the board has demanded some audio cuts. There are some minor changes. All is okay. We are happy."



The film revolves around Harry & Sejal's journey across Europe. A search for Sejal's engagement ring makes Harry understand love & relationships better. Sejal experiences new found freedom, security & solace in Harry's company. And in between all of this... there is love, life, lies. thrill, fantasy and the voice within.



The flick will be hitting the theatrical screens on 4th August, 2017.