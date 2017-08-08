 »   »   » Jab Harry Met Sushma Swaraj! Read Details

External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj has answered quiet a few troll questions on her Twitter handle and made people smile with her witty and charming replies and a man from Pune has gone a step ahead asking her to save him from Shahrukh Khan's Jab Harry Met Sejal theatre torture. The tweet has received 1,800 retweets and close to 3,000 likes and is going viral all over the internet!

@SushmaSwaraj mam, I'm watching #JabHarryMetSejal at Xion cinema Hinjewadi, Pune. Please rescue me as soon as possible.. 😭😭

— Vishal Surywanshi (@vsurywanshi87) August 5, 2017

What do you thing folks. Will Sushma Swaraj save the Pune man from the agony that he's going through? Sushma Swaraj is well known in giving a witty yet sensible replies and we're eagerly waiting for comeback on this tweet.



Also Read: Lingerie Queen Of Bollywood Esha Gupta Takes Hotness To A Whole New Level! View Pictures

