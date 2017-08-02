 »   »   » INTERESTING! Jab Shahrukh Khan Turned Into A Guide

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently turned a tourist guide for a leading publication as a part of his promotional campaign for his upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal.

The superstar will be playing the role of a tourist guide in this film. Shahrukh took his role as guide to off screen too as he has turned a guide for a leading print publication for a period of 5 days.



Talking about his experience SRK shared, " I loved to be a tour guide for the publication. To be very frank I have done a journalism course in my mass communication. So it's not like it was an alien topic to me from understanding mass communication and the job that journalists do. I have huge respect for them and I'm saying this from the bottom of my heart. "



He further added, " I used to write for newspaper also and I'd like to do it once again. But it was really good being a journalist for an evening. "



Recently Shah Rukh Khan also received an honorary membership from 'The Tourist Guide Association' in Jodhpur.



The film revolves around Harry & Sejal's journey across Europe. A search for Sejal's engagement ring makes Harry understand love & relationships better. Sejal experiences new found freedom, security & solace in Harry's company. And in between all of this... there is love, life, lies. thrill, fantasy and the voice within.



Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and directed by Imtiaz Ali, Jab Harry Met Sejal is slated to release on the 4th of August, 2017