 »   »   » Jacqueline Fernandez On Being Compared To Deepika Padukone: I Don’t Take Comparisons Seriously!

Deepika Padukone was the leading lady in Race 2 and people have already started comparing Jacqueline Fernandez's casting for Race 3. However, Jacqueline revealed that she's not bothered about any comparisons and just wants to do her job in the right manner. She said,
"I don't really see the comparison but I just know that I concentrate on my work and I don't think you can take those comparisons too seriously, because you are on your own and each one brings her/his individuality when it comes to play a certain character."
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez does not give a ear to comparisons with Deepika Padukone and wants to focus only on her job and wants to do it well.
Comparing Them
Several online groups had started comparisons of Deepika Padukone's Race 2 Vs Jacqueline Fernandez' Race 3.
Race 3
Race 3 is a big opportunity for Jacqueline Fernandez to shawcase her talents as it has the biggest starcast.
Starcast
The film stars Salman Khan in the lead roles and also has Anil Kapoor in the supporting character.
Race Franchise
The Race franchise is one of the most successful films in Bollywood and huge expectations are on the third installment.