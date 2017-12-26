 »   »   » Jacqueline Fernandez On Being Compared To Deepika Padukone: I Don’t Take Comparisons Seriously!

Deepika Padukone was the leading lady in Race 2 and people have already started comparing Jacqueline Fernandez's casting for Race 3. However, Jacqueline revealed that she's not bothered about any comparisons and just wants to do her job in the right manner. She said,

"I don't really see the comparison but I just know that I concentrate on my work and I don't think you can take those comparisons too seriously, because you are on your own and each one brings her/his individuality when it comes to play a certain character."

