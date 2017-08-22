 »   »   » Jacqueline Fernandez: Pressure Was High To Play Karisma's Role In 'Judwaa 2'

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez says she was under pressure to step into Karisma Kapoor's shoes for the sequel of the 1997 hit film Judwaa. In the original comedy, Salman Khan played the double role of Raja and Prem, while Karisma and Rambha played the leading ladies.

The second installment has Jacqueline and Taapsee Pannu in the lead opposite Varun Dhawan. "I feel blessed to be a part of this film. I have worked with the Dhawans - Rohit Dhawan and David Dhawan (directors) and Varun and they are the most amazing and wonderful people."

"The 1997 film had Karsima Kapoor and I play her part. So the pressure was high as she is a fantastic actress. I hope I have made David sir proud with my work," Jacqueline told reporters here at the trailer launch of Judwaa 2.

The actor says she watched Judwaa quite a few times.

Talking about working with David, Jacqueline says, "You make sure you do justice and give your best. I have followed David sir's instructions."

Taapsee, who has played intense roles in films like "Pink" and "Naam Shabana", says she had a great time while shooting Judwaa 2.

"People have often told me I look good in real life. I don't understand if that is a compliment or a comment. I have compensated all in 'Judwaa 2'. I hope no one says this again after the release of 'Judwaa 2'," Taapsee adds.

David praised both Jacqueline and Taapsee, saying, "She (Jacqueline) has done it well, she has done it beyond my imagination. Both the girls are so good and prompt."