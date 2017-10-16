 »   »   » CONFIRMED! Jacqueline Fernandez To Play The Main Lead In Hindi Adaptation Of 'The Girl On The Train'

Paula Hawkin's psychological thriller novel 'The Girl On The Train' was touted to be a best-seller and even adapted into a feature film starring Emily Blunt, Rebecca Ferguson and Justin Theorux.

Well now, it looks like the book has caught the eye of Bollywood and will soon be adapted into a Hindi film by 'TE3N' director Ribhu Dasgupta who has the official rights of the book and film. Read on the know more...



Jacqueline Fernandez As The Main Protagonist Ribhu was quoted as saying to Mumbai Mirror, "I have just finished the script. Jackie has come on board as the protagonist."





The Twist He further revealed, "While the novel had an ensemble cast, our film will revolve around her character. I have been looking forward to working with her and this seemed like a perfect project to collaborate. You get together to make a film when people think alike in many ways and when I had met her I discovered we were on the same page."

The Film To Go On Floors In The First Half Of 2018 As per a source close to the development, this flick will hit the shooting floors in the first half of 2018. The leading daily further quoted a source as saying, ""The film will be set in a small town but the makers are yet to figure whether they will be filming in India or abroad. Ribhu and his team will begin their recee soon and will start prepping up with Jacqueline by the year-end,"





Race 3 Next For Jacqueline The Sri Lankan beauty will first start shooting for Race 3 with Salman Khan and Bobby Deol next month.





A Challenging Role For Jacqueline Earlier, the 'Judwaa 2' actress was quoted as saying to TOI, "I am finding the role quite challenging to do. Like how it was in part one of two of 'Race', in this film also all the character has shed of negativity. They all are negative until you see who actually is good person and who is bad."



Coming back to 'The Girl On The Train', the plot revolves around a divorcee who becomes entangled in a missing person's investigation which promises to send shockwaves throughout her life.