 »   »   » Jacqueline Fernandez: I Wish Actresses Could Explore The Action Genre In Bollywood!

Jacqueline Fernandez is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film A Gentleman alongside Sidharth Malhotra and luckily, she gets to do some action scenes in the movie and revealed that she wishes that actresses could get the opportunity to explore the action genre much more. She was quoted as saying,

"As an actress I really enjoy action genre. I just wish there were more films made for actresses that would give them a chance to do a lot more action. I am glad that in 'A Gentleman' I got to do action sequences. Raj and DK have a great way when it comes to action and I m glad that all the little action that I have been able to do in the film has been under their direction."

Apart from A Gentleman, Jacqueline will also be seen in Judwaa 2 alongside Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu. She is on a promotional spree all across the country and we're sure that both the films will end up doing really well at the box office.

A Gentleman is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow August 25, 2017 and Judwaa 2 is gearing up for its release on September 29, 2017.

