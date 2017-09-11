 »   »   » Jhanvi Kapoor Will Be Loved By Everyone After Her Debut! Says Boney Kapoor

Jhanvi Kapoor Will Be Loved By Everyone After Her Debut! Says Boney Kapoor

Posted By:
Jhanvi Kapoor is the talk of the town these days and all eyes are on her, whenever she steps out for any event along with her mother Sridevi or father Boney Kapoor. However, her father Boney revealed that Jhanvi is indeed a very hard-working girl and after her debut, people will end up falling in love with her due to her immense talent.

"As a father, I would wish her the best. She is very hard-working and focused. I am sure like her mother she will be loved by all and I would seek everybody's love for her. I hope she comes up to everybody's expectations and when the time will come, all people will know it automatically," revealed Boney Kapoor about his daughter Jhanvi Kapoor. So sweet, right?

Jhanvi Kapoor

Jhanvi Kapoor

People will end up falling in love with Jhanvi Kapoor after her debut says her father Boney Kapoor.

Lovely Ladies

Lovely Ladies

Jhanvi Kapoor is the daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor.

Sairat Remake

Sairat Remake

Reports state that Jhanvi Kapoor is working for Sairat remake under Karan Johar's banner.

Hard Working Girl

Hard Working Girl

Jhanvi Kapoor is very hard working and is focused says Boney Kapoor.

Talent Package

Talent Package

People will admire and appreciate her talents when her debut film is out revealed Boney Kapoor.

Mother-Daughter

Mother-Daughter

Just like how people loved Sridevi, they'll love Jhanvi the same way too, says Boney Kapoor.

Such A Princess

Such A Princess

She looks like a real life Princess in this picture. Doesn't she, folks?

The Next Big Thing

The Next Big Thing

Both Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoo can be the next big thing in Bollywood!

The Kapoor Sisters

The Kapoor Sisters

If both Jhanvi and Khushi star in the same film, then that's a double bonanza.

Dream Girls

Dream Girls

Even Sridevi looks like a young girl in the company of her daughters and their friends.

Story first published: Monday, September 11, 2017, 18:04 [IST]
