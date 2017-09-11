 »   »   » Jhanvi Kapoor Will Be Loved By Everyone After Her Debut! Says Boney Kapoor

Jhanvi Kapoor is the talk of the town these days and all eyes are on her, whenever she steps out for any event along with her mother Sridevi or father Boney Kapoor. However, her father Boney revealed that Jhanvi is indeed a very hard-working girl and after her debut, people will end up falling in love with her due to her immense talent.

"As a father, I would wish her the best. She is very hard-working and focused. I am sure like her mother she will be loved by all and I would seek everybody's love for her. I hope she comes up to everybody's expectations and when the time will come, all people will know it automatically," revealed Boney Kapoor about his daughter Jhanvi Kapoor. So sweet, right?