Jhanvi Kapoor & Ishaan Khattar's 'Dhadak' Posters Are Out! View Here

Jhanvi Kapoor

The wait is finally over as Dharma Productions released the first three posters of Jhanvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar starrer Dhadak. The film is a remake of the Marathi superhit film Sairat and is all set to hit the theatres on July 6, 2018.

View the posters below!

Jhanvi & Ishaan

Jhanvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar's Dhadak first posters are out.

The Newcomers

Ishaan Khattar and Jhanvi Kapoor will entertain the audiences in 2018.

So Lovely

Jhanvi and Ishaan look so lovely in the dreamy poster, right?

Dhadak & Sairat

Dhadak is a remake of the Marathi film Sairat.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 15, 2017, 18:02 [IST]
