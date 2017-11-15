 »   »   » Jhanvi Kapoor & Ishaan Khattar's 'Dhadak' Posters Are Out! View Here

Jhanvi Kapoor
The wait is finally over as Dharma Productions released the first three posters of Jhanvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar starrer Dhadak. The film is a remake of the Marathi superhit film Sairat and is all set to hit the theatres on July 6, 2018.
View the posters below!
Jhanvi & Ishaan
Jhanvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar's Dhadak first posters are out.
The Newcomers
Ishaan Khattar and Jhanvi Kapoor will entertain the audiences in 2018.
So Lovely
Jhanvi and Ishaan look so lovely in the dreamy poster, right?
Dhadak & Sairat
Dhadak is a remake of the Marathi film Sairat.
Story first published: Wednesday, November 15, 2017, 18:02 [IST]
