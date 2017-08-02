 »   »   » Jhanvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor & Sridevi Holiday In California! View Pictures

Jhanvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor & Sridevi Holiday In California! View Pictures

The fabulous mother-daughters of Bollywood Sridevi, Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are holidaying in California and the pictures look so calm and composed, that you'll feel like taking a holiday and heading there just to relax under the hot Californian sun with the breeze hitting your face.

Check out the pictures of Jhanvi, Khushi, Sridevi and Boney chilling in California below!

Mommy Sridevi is seen spreading her warmth to daughter Jhanvi Kapoor.

This is a perfect family picture of the Kapoor's.

Jhanvi Kapoor is high on fashion always! Isn't she, folks?

The Californian sun shines bright on these two lovely ladies.

None can beat these two when it boils down in terms of fashion.

The girls stand by the poster of Sridevi's 'Mom'.

The duo look so lovely and elegant! Don't they?

There's always time for partying and the night is always young for the Kapoor's.

Style, confidence and charisma is what this picture is all about.

There is absolutely no words to describe how amazing she looks in this picture.

Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are truly blessed and they'll make their parents proud sooner or later.

We guess we'll sooner or later see these two young girls in Bollywood.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 2, 2017, 15:32 [IST]
