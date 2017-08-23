 »   »   » WHY THEY BROKE UP? John Abraham & Bipasha Basu Were MADE FOR EACH OTHER Says This Bollywood Actress

There was a time when John Abraham and Bipasha Basu were considered as the most passionate couple. Unfortunately, they had an ugly break-up and soon John tied the knot with Priya Runchal. And Bipasha is married to Karan Singh Grover now.

But one Bollywood actress still feels that John Abraham and Bipasha Basu were made for each other. Scroll down for more.

John & Bipasha's Break-up Disturbed Me When Spotboye asked Neha Dhupia, ''One B-Town couple's break-up which disturbed you?'' She said, ''John and Bipasha for sure!'' They Were Made For Each Other ''They were made for each other and they were together for so long that they almost started looking like each other.'' Why John & Bipasha Broke Up? Well, nobody knows the real reason behind their split but a source had told a leading daily, ''John had started taking Bipasha for granted.'' John Was Not Ready For Marriage ''John Abraham was not ready to take their relationship to the next level.'' They Wanted To Make Money "10 years is not a short time. Other couples would have settled down ages ago, but they obviously wanted to focus on their careers and make money.'' Bipasha Was Getting Frustrated With John's Attitude ''But over the last two years Bipasha was getting increasingly frustrated with his attitude towards their relationship.'' John Had Started Taking Bipasha For Granted ''He had started taking her for granted and it really hurt her.'' John Was Upset With Bipasha Because Of Salman? "He was hurt that she was trying hard to get a film with Salman. Despite public declaration from John-Salman that they are no longer enemies, the fact remains that they still despise each other.'' ''When he confronted Bips, she denied and that got him more upset.'' Their Loud Verbal Arguments They would keep having loud verbal arguments with things being thrown around. Friends would try to intervene but to no avail.'' Bipasha Had Given John The Authority As per the daily, ''Bipasha had reportedly given John the authority to come out in open about their break-up if he wanted to.''

