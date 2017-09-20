 »   »   » Sajid Nadiadwala Shows Who's The Boss! Masters Judwaa 2 & Baaghi 2 At The Same Time!

Sajid Nadiadwala proves that he's an ace film-maker once again as his production is in full swing and mastering 2 films at once. While Judwaa 2 is inching closer to its release date on September 29, 2017, the filmmaker is also balancing his upcoming film Baaghi 2, starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani.

Also Read: Bikini Controversy! Taapsee Pannu Shuts Down Haters With This Statement! Must Read



The Nadiadwala Grandson team kick started the shoot of the action-packed film Baaghi 2 in Pune and the film is expected to be in a much grander scale, as the film-makers have roped in action choreographers and stuntmen from across the globe for this ambitious project.



Also Read: Varun Dhawan Trolled For Wearing Lux Cozi Underwear! Too Funny!



At one hand, while delivering rib-tickling comedy in Judwaa 2, the team is prepped up for the action-packed sequence of Baaghi 2 as well. Now that's a double bonanza for Sajid Nadiadwala as a film-maker.



Also, Judwaa 2 starring Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez ad Taapsee Pannu is all set to hit the theatres on September 29, 2017. The film also stars Salman Khan in a cameo appearance and he too will be seen in a double role. The film is a remake of the 1997 released superhit Judwaa, which starred Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Rambha.