 »   »   » Judwaa 2 Movie Review: Live Audience Update

Judwaa 2 Movie Review: Live Audience Update

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
Judwaa 2 MOVIE REVIEW: Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Taapsee Panu in ENTERTAINING film

David Dhawan's rom-com Judwaa 2 starring Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez has hit the screens today (Sept 29).

The movie is a remake of 1997 film Judwaa, which had Salman Khan as the lead actor. The original Judwaa was a blockbuster. But is the reboot a must-watch? Well, read our movie review by live audience update to know more.

Judwaa 2 (U/A): Book Your Tickets Right Away!
Sakshi Srivastava‏ @jugaaduNo1

Sakshi Srivastava‏ @jugaaduNo1

#judwa2, Judwaa 2 Ki Dussehra Comedy at it's best! watch!

Rahul‏ @rahulafpc

Rahul‏ @rahulafpc

#DavidDhawan and #VarunDhawan at their best... Sure shot blockbuster Credit goes to entire team of #judwa2

Sheraz Mahmood‏ @sherazbasyan

Sheraz Mahmood‏ @sherazbasyan

just watched #judwa2 great act by my Fav. @rajpalofficial sir ❤️

Avinash Gowariker‏ @avigowariker

Avinash Gowariker‏ @avigowariker

#Judwa2 ! @Varun_dvn ride all the way!! He is INCREDIBLE😍😍 BLOCKBUSTER👍👍
#DavidDhavan @WardaNadiadwala @NGEMovies @Asli_Jacqueline @taapsee

Nitin Bansal‏ @chinksgonenuts

Nitin Bansal‏ @chinksgonenuts

@Varun_dvn u said @iHrithik is the last superstar but I can say u is n wil be the next superstar #judwa2 superb act 🤔 Citi maarne wala emoji

Arman Ahmad‏ @arman_ahmad02

Arman Ahmad‏ @arman_ahmad02

Houseful ! Too much fun great ! @taapsee @Varun_dvn @Asli_Jacqueline #judwa2

Alex Gee‏ @Alexgee00

Alex Gee‏ @Alexgee00

#judwa2 .. fulltoosh entertainment .. typica #deviddhawan movie .. good time pass.. watch it if u wanna laugh .....

Those Who Have Come Late

Those Who Have Come Late

The film features Varun Dhawan playing twins Raja and Prem opposite Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu.


Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra Never Liked Alia Bhatt's Friendship With Varun Dhawan

Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos