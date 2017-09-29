 »   »   » Judwaa 2 Movie Review: Live Audience Update

Judwaa 2 MOVIE REVIEW: Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Taapsee Panu in ENTERTAINING film

David Dhawan's rom-com Judwaa 2 starring Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez has hit the screens today (Sept 29).

The movie is a remake of 1997 film Judwaa, which had Salman Khan as the lead actor. The original Judwaa was a blockbuster. But is the reboot a must-watch? Well, read our movie review by live audience update to know more.

Sakshi Srivastava‏ @jugaaduNo1 #judwa2, Judwaa 2 Ki Dussehra Comedy at it's best! watch!

Rahul‏ @rahulafpc #DavidDhawan and #VarunDhawan at their best... Sure shot blockbuster Credit goes to entire team of #judwa2

Sheraz Mahmood‏ @sherazbasyan just watched #judwa2 great act by my Fav. @rajpalofficial sir ❤️

Avinash Gowariker‏ @avigowariker #Judwa2 ! @Varun_dvn ride all the way!! He is INCREDIBLE😍😍 BLOCKBUSTER👍👍

#DavidDhavan @WardaNadiadwala @NGEMovies @Asli_Jacqueline @taapsee

Nitin Bansal‏ @chinksgonenuts @Varun_dvn u said @iHrithik is the last superstar but I can say u is n wil be the next superstar #judwa2 superb act 🤔 Citi maarne wala emoji

Arman Ahmad‏ @arman_ahmad02 Houseful ! Too much fun great ! @taapsee @Varun_dvn @Asli_Jacqueline #judwa2

Alex Gee‏ @Alexgee00 #judwa2 .. fulltoosh entertainment .. typica #deviddhawan movie .. good time pass.. watch it if u wanna laugh .....

Those Who Have Come Late The film features Varun Dhawan playing twins Raja and Prem opposite Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu.



