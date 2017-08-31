 »   »   » New Song Update: 'Suno Ganapati Bappa' From Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2 Is Out! Watch Here

The film Judwaa brings with it a lot of nostalgic memories about how simple yet amazing life was in the 90s and Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu are bringing back the good old memories with their upcoming comedy film Judwaa 2. The trailer of Judwaa 2 was appreciated by fans and now we're all eagerly waiting for the songs too.

Also Read: The Hot Esha Gupta To Launch Her Own Lingerie Line! Thankfully, She'll Be The Model Too



The song 'Suno Ganpati Bappa' is finally and it's a high-voltage track that'll keep your heart pumping. Also, Varun Dhawan performed barefoot in this song and showed his respects to Lord Ganapati. Check out the song below!



Also, a source close to the film was quoted as saying, "Varun told straight up he wanted to dance barefoot on this song and we were all touched to see the respect he has for Bappa in his heart. He is extremely devoted to Ganpati and revealed that Judwaa 2 has a fun Ganpati song that will see his character speaking to Bappa as his friend. He did an electric performance on it."



Also Read: Who Looks Hotter In A Bikini! Jacqueline Fernandez Or Taapsee Pannu? Judwaa 2 Special



Judwaa 2 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by David Dhawan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 29, 2017. We're sure it'll end up being a superhit at the box office just like its prequel Judwaa in 1997.