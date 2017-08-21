 »   »   » Judwaa 2 Trailer: Varun Dhawan Provides A Double Dosage Of Laughter & Action!

The trailer of the much awaited Varun Dhawan starrer Judwaa 2 is finally out and it provides a double dose of laughter, romance and action as the film shows Varun is a dual role named Prem and Raja. While Prem is a simple and decent college going student in the UK, Raja is an aggressive street gangster back in India.

Also Read: Lingerie Queen Esha Gupta Goes TOPLESS! Covers Her Assets With Just A Pomegranate! Hot Pics



Check out the trailer of Judwaa 2 below!



The trailer of Judwaa 2 is filled with funny moments and will make you feel nostalgic! The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on September 29, 2017. The film will also see Salman Khan in a cameo role and he too will be playing a double role.



Also Read: The Hot Esha Gupta To Launch Her Own Lingerie Line! Thankfully, She'll Be The Model Too