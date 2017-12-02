 »   »   » Junglee: We Have Got All The Details About Vidyut Jammwal's Unique Co-Star!

Vidyut Jammwal who recently took off to Thailand to kick off the first schedule of Junglee is sharing screen space with therapy elephants in the film.

Junglee is set in Orissa and revolves around the unique friendship between a man and an elephant. The 36-year-old actor plays an animal-loving veterinary doctor on a quest to expose a poaching racket.



"Shoot begins on December 5 but Vidyut has left in advance. The Thailand government has been extremely supportive of the project. It will make shooting easier there," co-producer Priti Shahani says adding that the crew travelled across India and Sri Lanka to find four elephants to be cast in the film.



Now, the unit will be filming with local line producers and Thai crew members for all the animal-related sequences. "We wanted healthy, well-looked after elephants. After comparing pictures of over a hundred elephants, we could tell that the ones at Chiang Mai were the happiest," the Junglee Pictures president informed.



In the film, a female therapy elephant named Un will play a prominent role alongside Vidyut and the other elephants. "Un is an extremely gentle female who works with autistic and mentally-challenged children in Thailand. One interaction with her and the entire image of how these large-sized animals are looked at will completely change," Priti promised.



The cast will also be filming a song sequence with Un and other elephants during the schedule. "Music is an intrinsic and organic part of the film's story and a lot of the interaction between Vidyut and the elephants will be highlighted with music," co-producer Priti Shahani signed off.



The film is directed by Hollywood Filmmaker Chuck Russel and co-produced by Priti Shahani under the banner of Junglee Pictures. The film is set to release on 19th October, 2018