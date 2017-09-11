 »   »   » JUST CHINESE WHISPERS! This Is How Farhan Akhtar Reacted When Asked About His Link-Up Reports

Earlier this year, Farhan Akhtar divorced his wife Adhuna Bhabani. Since then, the now-single actor has been grabbing headlines for his dating rumors with Rock On 2 co-star Shraddha Kapoor.
Recently, while talking to TOI, the actor heavily slammed these link-up reports. Here's what he had to say-
'I Am Not Thinking About Being In A Relationship'
Farhan was quoted as, "At this point, I'm not thinking about being in a relationship so seriously. Whatever has to happen, will happen."
Link-Ups Are A Part & Parcel Of An Actor's Life
He said, "I'm not consciously thinking, 'Oh, now it's been long and I must'. There's no such thing. Whatever is spoken or written about is a part and parcel of what we do, which you have to take in your stride."
'It's Not A Question Of Affecting Me'
When quizzed if his relationship rumors affect him, Farhan quipped, "It's not a question of affecting me because it's not just me. I can't be selfish to believe that it's just about me. You're taking other people's names. My kids may read it and that person's family might read it. It's unnecessary."
'Your Friendship With The Person In Question Gets Affected'
He further added, "Unfortunately, your friendship with the person in question gets affected because you become conscious of it. Sadly, it's not cool."
Farhan Calls These Link-Up Reports 'Chinese Whispers'
"All of this is based on Chinese whispers. Maybe it's difficult for people to imagine that someone is happy just being by himself. Possibly, those who write about it don't have the ability to be happy by themselves."