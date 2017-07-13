 »   »   » Kaalakaandi: Saif Ali Khan's Quirky Look In This New Still Will Leave Your Jaw Dropped!

After Rangoon, Saif Ali Khan's next film is Delhi Belly's writer Akshat Verma's directorial debut titled Kaalakaandi.

Ever since the makers revealed the first look of the film a few weeks back, everyone is eagerly waited for the trailer of this thrilling dark comedy. In the meantime, we recently came across a brand new still from the movie.



Check it out here...



Why So Strange, Saif? In this new still, Saif is strangely dressed and is seen sporting a grave expression. We wonder what's wrong with him!

Saif To Play A Gravely Ill Character Earlier, a Mumbai Mirror report had stated that the 'Rangoon' actor plays a gravely ill character on trips on psychedelic drugs.

The tabloid had quoted a source as saying, "Saif's character discovers that he has cancer and is dying. He lives in denial for a while. Then, with his brother's wedding coming up, he decides to live life to the fullest, trying out everything he hadn't so far, including smoking, drinking and tripping on acid."



Kaalakaandi Features Three Stories As per reports, apart from Saif, the second story features an odd couple, played by Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala, and their issues, while the third is about two aspiring dons, played by Vijay Raaz and Deepak Dobriyal, and their crazy antics.

We hear that all the three stories are interconnected at some point in the film.



Saif Ali Khan KAALAKAANDI new LOOK OUT; Watch | FilmiBeat Amrya Dastur's Cameo The film will feature a special dance number by Amyra Dastur.



Kaalakaandi is slated to release on 8th September 2017.