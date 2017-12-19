 »   »   » Kabir Khan On 83: He Needs To Get The Persona Of Dev And Yet Retain His Identity As Ranveer Singh

In his upcoming directorial venture 83, which is based on India's first Cricket World Cup win in 1983, filmmaker Kabir Khan says his attempt is to let Ranveer Singh adapt the persona of veteran cricketer Kapil Dev, yet retain his identity.

Underdog India outclassed mighty West Indies by 43 runs in the final played at the Lord's on June 25, 1983 to lift their maiden World Cup under Dev's leadership.

Ranveer Needs To Retain His Identity "Audience knows he is Ranveer and he is going to play the role of Kapil Dev in the film. Today, there is technology to make Ranveer look exactly like him, but that is not the attempt. "He needs to get the persona of Dev and yet retain his identity as Ranveer. We want the audience to see and enjoy Ranveer playing Dev," Kabir told PTI in an interview. He Said Ranveer Has Already Begun Preparations For His Role In The Film "It is a simple brief to Ranveer. He just has to see Kapil Dev playing the game. The iconic body language of Kapil Dev, the way he used to bowl, bat. He (Dev) is monitoring it (training)," he added. The Members Of The 1983 World Cup Team Are Set To Supervise And Coach The Rest Of The Actors Several members of the 1983 World Cup winning team, including manager Man Singh, were present at a function when the director announced the project. The team members such as Roger Binny, K Srikkanth, Madan Lal, Yashpal Sharma, Balwinder Singh Sandhu and Sandeep Patil had narrated some anecdotes dating back to the historic day. Kabir Won't Take Cinematic Libereties Kabir added he would not need to take 'cinematic liberities' during the filming as, "there is lot of material, we have hours and hours of sessions with the cricketers (the players), so it is a gold mine of material." Here's Where The Film Will Be Majorly Shot The Bajrangi Bhaijaan helmer said the team would be majorly shot in London and they have the support of cricket authorities like the ICC and BCCI. "We will be shooting mostly in London, the whole story is what happened in London. We can't shoot for seven-eight days at Lord's, it is not possible. But we do have the permission in place to shoot there. Cricket Communities Are Supporting Kabir Khan "The whole cricket community from all over the world, whether it is the ICC or BCCI is helping. It is such a celebratory story about cricket that any cricketing body would like to support it," Kabir said.

The makers are yet to rope in actors who would essay the role of other team members. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra is currently busy scouting for talent.

"We are casting not only for the Indian team but West Indies as well. We have to cast for SirViv Richards and all the greats. So, there will be lot of foreign actors.

"There is no leading lady as such in the normal way that we look at Indian cinema. It is a true story about a team, so obviously their wives will be there, they are central characters," he said.

Credits: PTI