Every Film Of Mine Is Put Against Bajrangi Bhaijaan & It's Unfair: Kabir Khan

Posted By:
Over confidence can kill and it looks like the same applies to Salman Khan's latest film Tubelight. Both Salman and film-maker Kabir Khan were extremely confident that the film will be a success at the box office and when it didn't meet expectations, the duo were heartbroken beyond words.

Kabir Khan opened up by saying that it's unfair to compare every film to Bajrangi Bhaijaan, "We cant expect every film to do the business like Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Every film of mine is put against Bajrangi Bhaijaan and it is unfair. I am extremely proud of Tubelight. I am disappointed. You make a film with a lot of love and conviction and if it doesn't do well the way it was expected to do, its disheartening."

Salman Khan's Tubelight ended up not doing well at the box office.

Kabir Khan is disappointed that people are comparing Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Tubelight.

Even Salman Khan was extremely disappointed that Tubelight was not liked by the audiences.

Salman Khan is currently shooting for his upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai in Morocco along with Katrina Kaif.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 25, 2017, 13:30 [IST]
