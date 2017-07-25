 »   »   » Every Film Of Mine Is Put Against Bajrangi Bhaijaan & It's Unfair: Kabir Khan

Over confidence can kill and it looks like the same applies to Salman Khan's latest film Tubelight. Both Salman and film-maker Kabir Khan were extremely confident that the film will be a success at the box office and when it didn't meet expectations, the duo were heartbroken beyond words.

Kabir Khan opened up by saying that it's unfair to compare every film to Bajrangi Bhaijaan, "We cant expect every film to do the business like Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Every film of mine is put against Bajrangi Bhaijaan and it is unfair. I am extremely proud of Tubelight. I am disappointed. You make a film with a lot of love and conviction and if it doesn't do well the way it was expected to do, its disheartening."