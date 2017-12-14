 »   »   » Kabir Khan: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Chemistry Is Palpable; Great To See Them Together On Screen!

Kabir Khan, who helmed the 2012 blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger, says he is excited to see Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif on celluloid with the film's upcoming sequel Tiger Zinda Hai.

The director said it is a great franchise and he is confident the second installment will do well commercially. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie is set to release on December 22.

Kabir On Salman-Katrina "It ('Tiger Zinda Hai') is superb, it is looking absolutely fantastic. It is a great franchise, it will do really well. The excitement is already there. "It is great to see Salman and Katrina back together, that chemistry that was so evident five years ago, it is as palpable even today. And Ali has only taken it to a bigger level. It is looking lovely," Kabir told PTI. Kabir, However, Maintained That Comparisons Between The Two Films Should Be Avoided "Every director brings his own vision. There should be no comparisons between the two films. This is a separate film. They have their own dynamics." It was Kabir who created the characters of the Indian spy Tiger (Salman) and Pakistani spy, Zoya, played by Katrina Kaif. Kabir Doesn't Believe In The Ideas Of Sequels "I am not sure about (doing) 'Tiger' franchise, it has already moved forward. I don't do sequels. I might do somebody else's sequels. Out of all the characters that I have created Tiger is one such (part) which should be taken forward and I am glad it is being taken ahead." Sequels Don't Excite Kabir Khan "I myself, don't know if I will ever do sequels, but never say never. I was asked about taking ahead 'New York', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'. Till now sequels don't really excite me. In a certain sense, I have a closure with characters with the story, so I don't get excited of taking them ahead."

Kabir was talking on the sidelines of the launch of actor-politician Bina Kak's photo book, Silent Sentinels of Ranthambhore last evening. The book was released by Salman and Katrina.

Credits: PTI