 »   »   » Kajal Shocked By Manager's Arrest In Drug Case

Leading actress Kajal Aggarwal recently said she was shocked by the arrest of her manager in connection with a drug racket.

Her manager Puttkar Ronson Joseph alias Johny Joseph alias Ronnie was arrested from his house in Manikonda on Monday by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the racket. Officials said narcotic substances were recovered from his possession.

Kajal said in a post on the social media that she doesn't support any activity which is detrimental to the society.

"I am absolutely shocked and appalled about this whole incident with Ronnie. I'm in zero support of this and any behavior that is detrimental to the hygiene of our society. Having said that, just because I care for people who run errands for me does not imply that I can control their personal lives/choices," Kajal said in the statement on Twitter.

"My parents have always managed my career and with everyone else from my industry, I share an extremely professional/cordial relationship. I'm unaware of their whereabouts and activities once their professional duties with regard to me are completed," she added.

The SIT of Prohibition and Excise Department of Telangana has so far arrested 19 persons in connection with the drug racket.