 »   »   » Not Shahrukh, Salman Or Aamir! Kajol Thinks THIS Actor Has Lived His Stardom Exceptionally Well!

Kajol is one of those rare Bollywood actresses, whose stardom never sank into oblivion, even post her marriage and her motherhood.

Recently, while talking to Deccan Chronicle, Kajol revealed the name of a Bollywood Superstar, who she thinks, has handled his stardom really well and it's not the Khans of Bollywood! Find out here who is he..

He’s None Other Than Big B "I think the one person who has lived his stardom wonderfully and from whom we can take lessons is Amitji." We Agree With You, Kajol "He is one of those supremely intelligent men who has used his mind to further himself professionally and personally." ‘Amit Ji Is Epitome Of Grace’ "He is a phenomenon, but has used his stature in the best possible manner. Amitji is the epitome of grace and dignity," said Kajol. Is Kajol Getting Good Scripts? "I was never satisfied with the kind of scripts that were coming because it's tough to find a good script." She Further Adds.. "I think that's something, which is not available. I am a voracious reader, and hence for me, a good script must have all the makings of a fantastic book. I should be able to visualise it in my head. Having said that, I have always been choosy." Does She Regret Rejecting Any Film? "No, I don't believe a movie belongs to me till I am completely involved. Then, if the film does well or doesn't do well, it is my film and there's no two ways about it." Here’s Why She Feels So.. "If somebody approached me with a story, and I said no then it was an invitation that I refused. That movie then is not mine in any sense," the 42-year-old said.

Kajol will be next seen in VIP 2 opposite Dhanush and the movie looks so much fun. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on July 27, 2017.