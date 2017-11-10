 »   »   » Kajol Shares A Throwback Picture Of Her First Car & Karan Johar Remembers The HORROR!

Kajol Shares A Throwback Picture Of Her First Car & Karan Johar Remembers The HORROR!

Posted By:
Kajol shared a throwback picture of her first car that she purchased in the 90s and is seen sitting on the bonnet sporting a white unbuttoned shirt and ankle-length denims and captioned it as, "Look what I found! A pic of me and my first love .... my first car ever !!! #tbt"

After seeing the picture, Karan Johar went into an instant flashback and remembered the horror he faced sitting inside the car while she was driving. He replied to her tweet, "I think I remember a traumatic drive in this car with Manish!" and Kajol replied to KJO, "Perfectly controlled trauma."

Read more about: kajol, karan johar, manish malhotra
Story first published: Friday, November 10, 2017, 10:47 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 10, 2017
