 »   »   » Kajol Shares A Throwback Picture Of Her First Car & Karan Johar Remembers The HORROR!

Kajol shared a throwback picture of her first car that she purchased in the 90s and is seen sitting on the bonnet sporting a white unbuttoned shirt and ankle-length denims and captioned it as, "Look what I found! A pic of me and my first love .... my first car ever !!! #tbt"

After seeing the picture, Karan Johar went into an instant flashback and remembered the horror he faced sitting inside the car while she was driving. He replied to her tweet, "I think I remember a traumatic drive in this car with Manish!" and Kajol replied to KJO, "Perfectly controlled trauma."

Kajol's First Car Kajol shared a throwback picture of her first car that she purchased during the 90s! Cool Girl Kajol was so young,cool and stylish back then, wasn't she, folks? KJO's Horror She took Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra for a drive in her first car. The Trauma KJO replied to her tweet saying that he and Manish had a traumatic experience sitting inside her car while she was driving. Just For Fun Kajol jokingly replied by appreciating his "perfectly controlled trauma". Throwback Pics Kajol keeps sharing a lot of throwback pictures on her social media handle every now and then. Kajol & Ajay Here's another flashback picture of Kajol and Ajay Devgn. 90s Queen Kajol was one of the most beautiful actress back in the 90s and she is even the more beautiful now. Cover Girls She was featured on the cover page of several magazines as well. Whacky Cover Page Though the cover page images were whacky, at that time it was normal. Nostalgia Kajol's throwback pictures can make anyone feel nostalgic! Evergreen Beauty She is surely an evergreen beauty! Isn't she, peeps? Kajol Hope to see more such throwback pictures from Kajol.

Look what I found ! A pic of me and my first love .... my first car ever !!! #tbt 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/G8gejESIef — Kajol (@KajolAtUN) November 9, 2017

I think I remember a traumatic drive in this car with Manish!!😂 https://t.co/bivMxjRnlT — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 9, 2017

Perfectly controlled trauma😄🤣 — Kajol (@KajolAtUN) November 9, 2017

Also View: Check Out LOvely Pictures Of The Evergreen Juhi Chawla!