 »   »   » Kajol Shares A Throwback Picture Of Her First Car & Karan Johar Remembers The HORROR!

Kajol shared a throwback picture of her first car that she purchased in the 90s and is seen sitting on the bonnet sporting a white unbuttoned shirt and ankle-length denims and captioned it as, "Look what I found! A pic of me and my first love .... my first car ever !!! #tbt"
After seeing the picture, Karan Johar went into an instant flashback and remembered the horror he faced sitting inside the car while she was driving. He replied to her tweet, "I think I remember a traumatic drive in this car with Manish!" and Kajol replied to KJO, "Perfectly controlled trauma."
Kajol's First Car
Kajol shared a throwback picture of her first car that she purchased during the 90s!
The Trauma
KJO replied to her tweet saying that he and Manish had a traumatic experience sitting inside her car while she was driving.
Throwback Pics
Kajol keeps sharing a lot of throwback pictures on her social media handle every now and then.
90s Queen
Kajol was one of the most beautiful actress back in the 90s and she is even the more beautiful now.
Look what I found ! A pic of me and my first love .... my first car ever !!! #tbt 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/G8gejESIef— Kajol (@KajolAtUN) November 9, 2017
I think I remember a traumatic drive in this car with Manish!!😂 https://t.co/bivMxjRnlT— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 9, 2017
Perfectly controlled trauma😄🤣— Kajol (@KajolAtUN) November 9, 2017
Also View: Check Out LOvely Pictures Of The Evergreen Juhi Chawla!