 »   »   »  PROTECTIVE MOM! Kajol Will Be Angry If Yug Or Nysa Gets Papped Like Suhana Khan For Pictures

Being a star kid can be quite challenging in today's times. One is constantly at the receiving end of the paparazzi glare even before they pursue their acting career. These kids have to face the brunt for being son or daughter of a popular star.

The recent example being Suhana Khan who was heckled by the media for pictures during a special screening of Tubelight.

When SRK was asked about it, he had said, "Going out publicly doesn't mean you have to become actors. I request people that children won't be able to handle the media just because they go out publicly. They have to finish graduation." So while the actor requested the media to understand his kids, Kajol on other hand was quite angry with this ugly incident.

Recently when she was asked about it in a Mid-Day interview, here's what she had to say-

I Would Be Infuriated "If something like this were to happen with Nysa or Yug, I'd be infuriated. It's sad that the Indian paparazzi has reached a stage where it can do this to a kid." What Happened With Suhana Sounds Like Bullying To Me "What happened with her sounds like bullying to me. We are stars; it's our job to accept all of that. But to be doing that to someone who is nothing more than an impressionable teenager is harassing her in plain words." Media Should Be More Responsible "They should be more responsible when it comes to dealing with our kids. We signed up for this, they didn't." My Kids Are Born To Stars And That's Something Which They Can't Change "We can only protect our kids to a certain extent. I hope I have brought up my kids well enough to handle that pressure. They are born to stars and that is something they can't change. At the same time, I don't see the need to expose them unnecessarily." On Nysa Taking Up Acting As A Career Kajol quipped, "Ajay and I are clear that our children need to have the liberty to make the choices that any regular kid their age can. Whether her [Nysa] choices involve being in the movies, is entirely her call."

Well, she is winning over our hearts with her answers!