 »   »   » Kalki Koechlin Goes Nude In Her Latest Picture & Says 'Love Your Nakedness'!

It looks like posting nude pictures on Instagram is the most happening thing to a few celebs in Bollywood and just a week ago, Esha Gupta bared it all and stirred up a storm and the pictures were actually good and hit all the right buttons.

Now feminist Kalki Koechlin has jumped in the bandwagon and posted a nude black and white picture of herself on Instagram and one of her hashtags read 'love your nakedness'. Check out the picture below! Let us know what you think about the picture in the comments, folks!

Kalki Koechlin Kalki Koechlin shared this picture on her Instagram handle and stirred up a storm! Captions She captioned the nude picture as, "Half way between shadow and light by @rivabubber #blackandwhite #loveyournakedness." Educating She is trying to educate women to love their bodies no matter how it is shaped. The Hot Kalki Kalki Koechlin has shared hot pictures of herself on Instagram previously as well. Flaunting! Just a week ago, Esha Gupta had flaunted her curves as well. Equal Rights Kalki Koechlin is a feminist and fights for equal rights! Dev D She debuted in Bollywood with the film Dev D in 2009. Award Winning She won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress in Dev D. Mantra She was last seen in the film Mantra, which released in 2016. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani She was also the supporting actress in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, which also starred Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara She was also a part of the film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, which starred Hrithik, Katrina, Farhan and Abhay. Superhit Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara ended up being a superhit at the box office. Margarita With A Straw She bagged the National Film Award and Special Jury Award for the film Margarita With A Straw. Cameo Appearance She has done a cameo appearance in quiet a lot of Bollywood movies too. Upcoming Movies She'll next be seen in the film Ribbon, Candy Flip and Azmaish - Trials of Life.

