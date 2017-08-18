 »   »   » Kalki Koechlin Goes Nude In Her Latest Picture & Says 'Love Your Nakedness'!

Kalki Koechlin Goes Nude In Her Latest Picture & Says 'Love Your Nakedness'!

Posted By:
It looks like posting nude pictures on Instagram is the most happening thing to a few celebs in Bollywood and just a week ago, Esha Gupta bared it all and stirred up a storm and the pictures were actually good and hit all the right buttons.

Now feminist Kalki Koechlin has jumped in the bandwagon and posted a nude black and white picture of herself on Instagram and one of her hashtags read 'love your nakedness'. Check out the picture below! Let us know what you think about the picture in the comments, folks!

Kalki Koechlin

Kalki Koechlin

Kalki Koechlin shared this picture on her Instagram handle and stirred up a storm!

Captions

Captions

She captioned the nude picture as, "Half way between shadow and light by @rivabubber #blackandwhite #loveyournakedness."

Educating

Educating

She is trying to educate women to love their bodies no matter how it is shaped.

The Hot Kalki

The Hot Kalki

Kalki Koechlin has shared hot pictures of herself on Instagram previously as well.

Flaunting!

Flaunting!

Just a week ago, Esha Gupta had flaunted her curves as well.

Equal Rights

Equal Rights

Kalki Koechlin is a feminist and fights for equal rights!

Dev D

Dev D

She debuted in Bollywood with the film Dev D in 2009.

Award Winning

Award Winning

She won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress in Dev D.

Mantra

Mantra

She was last seen in the film Mantra, which released in 2016.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

She was also the supporting actress in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, which also starred Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

She was also a part of the film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, which starred Hrithik, Katrina, Farhan and Abhay.

Superhit

Superhit

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara ended up being a superhit at the box office.

Margarita With A Straw

Margarita With A Straw

She bagged the National Film Award and Special Jury Award for the film Margarita With A Straw.

Cameo Appearance

Cameo Appearance

She has done a cameo appearance in quiet a lot of Bollywood movies too.

Upcoming Movies

Upcoming Movies

She'll next be seen in the film Ribbon, Candy Flip and Azmaish - Trials of Life.

