 »   »   » Smooch Diaries! Kalki Koechlin Would Love To Make Out With Kangana Ranaut If Given An Opportunity!

The lovely Kalki Koechlin is grabbing headlines ever since she posted a nude black and white picture of herself on Instagram for encouraging women to love their bodies, no matter how they are shaped. Since Kalki is a bold feminist and doesn't hesitate to speak her mind, the actress was asked in a recent interview about whom she would love to make out with amongst female actors.

Kalki without blinking an eye, responded to the question by saying that she'd love to make out with Kangana Ranaut. She said, "If I had to make out with a female actor it'd be Kangana Ranaut." Well, we wonder if Kangana Ranaut would reciprocate and feel the same way! What do you think, folks? Leave your comments.