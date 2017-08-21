 »   »   » Smooch Diaries! Kalki Koechlin Would Love To Make Out With Kangana Ranaut If Given An Opportunity!

Posted By:
The lovely Kalki Koechlin is grabbing headlines ever since she posted a nude black and white picture of herself on Instagram for encouraging women to love their bodies, no matter how they are shaped. Since Kalki is a bold feminist and doesn't hesitate to speak her mind, the actress was asked in a recent interview about whom she would love to make out with amongst female actors.

Kalki without blinking an eye, responded to the question by saying that she'd love to make out with Kangana Ranaut. She said, "If I had to make out with a female actor it'd be Kangana Ranaut." Well, we wonder if Kangana Ranaut would reciprocate and feel the same way! What do you think, folks? Leave your comments.

Kalki Koechlin revealed that she would love to make out with Kangana Ranaut if given an opportunity.

Kalki Koechlin doesn't hesitate to answer uncomfortable questions and answers them from her heart.

Kalki Koechlin posted a nude picture of herself on Instagram and drew all the attention towards herself.

She encouraged women to feel comfortable with their naked bodies no matter what the shape and size is.

We wonder what Kangana Ranaut has to say about this!

Kalki Koechlin is a feminist and always stands up for women's issues and empowerment.

Both Kalki and Kangana are fighters and no wonder this is why Kalki feels like making out with her own kind, which is Kangana.

Kalki Koechlin has had an affair with a woman before as well!

We'll have to wait and watch if Kangana Ranaut would respond to Kalki Koechlin's statement.

Kalki Koechlin also starred in a lesbian themed movie, Margarita With A Straw.

Margarita With A Straw did not find success at the box office in India.

However, the film ended up winning many awards at several film festivals abroad.

