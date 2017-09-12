 »   »   » V*gina Rant! Kangana Ranaut Pokes Fun At Hrithik Roshan, Shahrukh Khan & Karan Johar In The AIB Song

Kangana Ranaut came out all guns blazing in her new satirical video from AIB and is seen poking fun at Hrithik Roshan, Shahrukh Khan, Karan Johar, the film industry and nepotism all mixed together. The hilarious video titled 'The Bollywood Diva Song' has funny references to cleavages and vagina and the lyrics go as, "Cuz I have a vagina re, cleavage front page pe chapaiyaan re."

Check out the song below! You'll surely love it and it is a one of a kind which no other Bollywood actress has ever dared to do.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Is The Donald Trump Of Bollywood!

It looks like Kangana Ranaut can never be stopped and is sending shivers down the biggies' spines since close to 2 years now. From spilling the beans about Aditya Pancholi to calling Hrithik Roshan a "silly-ex" and looking straight into Karan Johar's eyes and saying "you're the flag-bearer of nepotism," she's done it all and hasn't stopped attacking all these 3 men even now and has kept the controversy growing by the day.