 »   »   » SCANDALOUS E-MAILS! Kangana Ranaut CONFESSED Her UGLY FIGHT With Deepika Padukone To Hrithik Roshan!

Ever since Mahesh Jethmalani, lawyer of Hrithik Roshan, filed the annexures in his complaint, to the Mumbai Police, we have seen a different side of Kangana Ranaut.

Republic TV has exclusively reported another set of e-mails of Kangana Ranaut, written to Hrithik Roshan and it will surely leave you shell-shocked! In a series of mails, Kangana can be seen complaining about Deepika Padukone's shocking diplomatic behaviour and what not!

Kangana’s E-mail To Hrithik About Deepika "There is nothing to feel scared about all of us are different we must understand each other and be considerate, that's all baby. Also though i know deepika won't call, because that's has been happening for past 4 days now but the fact that she said and she didn't, starts to play on my mind and makes me depressed." [sic] ‘Deepika Is Saying Meaningless Things’ "Even though i know its because of my disorder that i get so serious about trivial matters but i am still feeling bad that she's saying meaningless things." [sic] I Feel So Agitated: Kangana Over Her Sour Equation With Deepika "I really hope she does that or i will always feel bad about her behavior. Also i feel so agitated because this situation leaves me with many confusing questions, what should my behavior be now?" [sic] Was Deepika Avoiding Kangana? "What should i say if she says, i am calling, or are you free. If i am free i will say i am free then she will say lets meet then i will think i am meeting her then she won't reply..." [sic] Kangana Asks Hrithik How To Behave Normally "She's doing this everyday now. Is she innocently busy? or is this a trick? How will i ever know? If i retort and say something rude then would she be hurt? what is the normal behavior in this situation?" [sic] I Feel Like Crying: Kangana "I feel i will go mad, what should i do? I don't want to meet her but if i don't reply i feel i am not replying. See i am panicing.. i feel like crying now." [sic] Kangana’s E-mail To Hrithik On 28 August 2014 "Where are you baby? I cancelled my meetings today and tomorrow Rangs and Neha are not coming. Its Ganesh Chaturthi and on the weekends they don't come anyway." [sic] Kangana Talks About Turning Her House Into A Office "I have a separate room in my house which got a separate entrance to it, I have converted that in to an office and my staff operates from there. I sent you a picture of it. I use that space for workshops or narrations also." [sic] Kangana On Being Silent In Front Of Hrithik "I have so much to tell you in these mails but why didn't i ever speak to you? We had so many opportunities, nut most of the time i remember sitting in awkward silence and later on feeling frustrated about it." [sic] ‘I Don’t Know How To Start Talking’ "But now its making sense. Its not that i don't want to talk, i just don't know how to start talking, when we were in Dubai, in Rakes ji's room that night, Priyanka spoke all night and my stories were on the tip of my tongue, that could've been our last night together and i had so much to say." [sic] Kangana To Hrithik: I Will Mail You "But i just didn't know when to say it, every time my turn came i became nervous and everything went blank, i just managed to look calm, that's how i am all the time." "When we meet i won't be this person you get to meet in these mails, i will be the quite girl who you know, who stares at you hoping to say something and never finds the right time or right words." "But i will mail you :)." [sic]

Now, the police alone can confirm or deny the authenticity of these emails, which are now under investigation.