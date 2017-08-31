 »   »   » Kangana Ranaut Demands An Apology From Hrithik Roshan For Publishing Fake Mails & Humiliating Her!

Just when everyone thought that the Hrithik Roshan-Kangana Ranaut controversy has died its natural death, the actress has hit back at Roshan Jr once again.

This time, on Rajat Sharma's popular show 'Aapki Aadat', the 'Simran' actress has once again made some bold accusations against Hrithik, Scroll down to read more...

'Call Him Here And Ask Him Every Question' In the teaser of the episode which was tweeted by Rajat Sharma, one can see Kangana getting all emotional saying and saying, "Call him here and ask him every question, because I was not the one to send the notice." Kangana Ranaut DEMANDS PUBLIC APOLOGY from Hrithik Roshan | FilmiBeat 'I Used To Cry All Night' Kangana said, "I have suffered immense humiliation; there is no account of it. I used to cry all night, I couldn't sleep, I was in stress, faced trauma, mental trauma, emotional trauma." Leaked Emails If you jog down your memory a bit, you would recollect that the leak of her emails sent to Hrithik's email id, which he denied was his, had also grabbed a lot of headlines. Some of the lines in the mail read- ‘Does our love really exist or it's just a fantasy?', ‘If our love is real then why is it intangible?', ‘What if someday I meet you and you tell me that you haven't received anything, you don't even know me, you never loved me.' Kangana Calls Those Mails FAKE & Demands A Public Apology From Hrithik When quizzed about those mails, Kangana replied, "All those ridiculous mails have been released in my name, people still Google it and read it and take pleasure out of it. I want an apology for this misbehaviour." How The Hrithik-Kangana Controversy Erupted It all began when Kangana Ranaut refered to Hrithik as a 'silly ex' in one of her interviews. This was followed by Hrithik tweeting that he would rather date a Pope. The Mud-Slinging The year 2016 saw both of them slapping legal notices on each other accusations of the actress suffering from Asperger's Syndrome, fake email ids and its hacking, denials over each other's claims regarding their alleged relationship or the lack of it. Kangana Accused Hrithik Of Sabotaging Her Career The actress had blamed Hrithik for sabotaging her career and even accused him of giving her open threats. While Hrithik had kept mum most of the times except for slapping legal notices and saying, 'the truth will be out', Kangana, on the other hand, had admitted to being in a relationship with him and blamed their 'diffferent personalities' as a reason for their ugly split.

Coming back to the latest turn of events, with Kangana having a film Simran releasing soon, we wonder the timing of her latest sensational statements is a mere co-incidence or a PR stunt? What do you folks think?