 »   »   » CONTROVERSIAL! Kangana Ranaut: If You End Up Sleeping With Your Colleagues, It Becomes Complicated

Kangana Ranaut is one of the few actresses in Bollywood whose bold and badass attitude often finds her grabbing headlines. Be it her nasty public fall-out with 'silly ex' Hrithik Roshan or accusing Karan Johar as a flagbearer of nepotism, Kangana's gusty statements have always stood out.

And now, the 'Simran' actress is back in news again! This time, for her bold interview with Filmfare where she has bared it all. Scroll down to know...

'I Used To Get Hit Upon A Lot' Speaking about receiving unwanted attention from men, Kangana was quoted as saying, "When I started out, yes, I used to get hit upon a lot. There was no end to how many men wanted to take me out, married, unmarried, older, younger...But it wasn't any different when I was struggling as a model or when I was a student." 'Men Get Bitter When They Face Rejection' Adding how relationships get complicated when you are involved with your co-worker, she quipped, "And when men face rejection they do get bitter about it and then the work environment becomes difficult." 'The Mating Game Is Same Everywhere' She further added, "And if you end up sleeping with colleagues then it gets more complicated. The mating game is the same everywhere." 'A Certain Person Forced Himself Or Subjected Me To Physical Abuse' Kangana revealed about being physically abused in a relationship. She said, "I did encounter unfortunate incidents where a certain person forced himself or subjected me to extreme physical abuse but it was not in the professional space. It was not like I was working on a film or that he was my co-star. So I don't know if I can associate that with the film industry." 'When You Are Young, You Tend To Believe The Sob Story Of A Married Man' When quizzed why many strong and successful women fall for married men, Kangana said, "Well, you have to add ‘young' to successful and strong. When you're young, you tend to believe the sob story of a married man when he tells you ‘my wife beats me'. If a married man, who is persuading me, gets a minute alone with me, he will say, my wife is this evil bitch and I am this poor person' and how the one who is sitting in front of him is his savior." 'I've Not Met A Happy Married Man In My Life' Kangana further continued, "Women have to stop falling for this bullshit, this crap. This is not the truth at all. Do you think I'll buy that now? No way. I have not yet met a happy married man in my life. No matter what the age is. At some point, post 25 years of age, you don't buy this. But when you're between 15 and 25 the natural tendency of a young woman is to fall for someone who could be an ‘ideal husband' forgetting that he's already a husband." 'Being In Love Is A Dizzy Feeling' Kangana concluded by saying that that she is not looking for love, as an artiste needs to forever be in love. She believes being in love is the only way in which one can be creative and thus, "Being in love is an addictive emotion; it's a dizzy headed feeling."

Do you folks agree with what Kangana has to say?