 »   »   » In Bollywood, Independent Women Are Seen As Vamps: Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut says that independent women in the Hindi film industry are seen as vamps.

Kangana Ranaut told IANS in an interview, "I have myself as the priority always. I do not subscribe to the theory that good girls don't think about themselves and they are all for sacrifice. My life is my life and I want to make the most of it.''

"I want to utilise my potential and see who I am. It's not just about my brother, son, husband or my mother. Somewhere, I do not subscribe to the quintessential heroine, who is an ultimate Indian woman who puts everyone before her and she comes in the end for herself," added the three-time National Award winner.

"It was most definitely very challenging for me to come from a small town which anyway is not very tolerant to aspirational women, especially ambitious women. You are seen as a vamp if you are ambitious, if you want to make your own money or if you don't want to be dependent.

"Women who make their choices and who fight for their rights will always be the ones who will be seen as rebels," she said. But she feels that "as long as you don't think you are doing something wrong, it is absolutely fine".

"I never judge myself for my instincts and for my fighting spirit," she said. Nevertheless, she admits having a voice of their own for women is difficult even in the 21st century.

"It is very difficult. These medieval social norms are very convenient for them (some people), so women and men are going to be hassled by these."

"A modern woman is not going to keep her mouth shut if she is taken for a ride or sexually harassed or if she is not given her salary. She is not going to keep quiet and that's why these conventional forces, these old-school minds, these patriarchal or chauvinist people, are going to be bothered and hassled."