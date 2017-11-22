 »   »   » So SAD! Kangana Ranaut Injures Her Leg On The Sets Of Manikarnika

So SAD! Kangana Ranaut Injures Her Leg On The Sets Of Manikarnika

As sad as it might sound, Kangana Ranaut has injured her leg during the shoot of Manikarnika: Queen Of Jhansi in Jodhpur as she fell from a height during the late night shoot at Jodhpur's Mehrangarh Fort. The shoot was held around 3:30 am and the actress landed wrongly on her feet during a jump.

She is now taken to Goyal Hospital in Jodhpur and is undergoing treatment. Kangana opened up to the media by saying, "I fell down while jumping from a wall onto a horse." Check out the pictures below...

Leg Injury

Kangana Ranaut injured her leg during the shoot of Manikarnika: Queen Of Jhansi.

Undergoing Treatment

She is now undergoing treatment at Goyal Hospital in Jodhpur.

Another Injury

Kangana Ranaut had injured her forehead previously during a sword fighting shoot.

Get Well Soon

We wish Kangana Ranaut a speedy recovery.

Wednesday, November 22, 2017, 18:00 [IST]
